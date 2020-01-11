FAIRBANK – Nine members of Wapsie Valley FFA received their American degrees at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in a ceremony held on November 2.
Congratulations to all of these members who have worked so hard to receive this degree:
Sean Banger
Britney Hershey
Erika Jeanes
Jacob Joerger
Landon Kuhlmann
Megan Lahmann
Austin Schares
Sidney Schnor
Carson Woods
As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization, the American FFA degree shows a member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.