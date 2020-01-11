Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK – Nine members of Wapsie Valley FFA received their American degrees at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in a ceremony held on November 2.

Congratulations to all of these members who have worked so hard to receive this degree:

Sean Banger

Britney Hershey

Erika Jeanes

Jacob Joerger

Landon Kuhlmann

Megan Lahmann

Austin Schares

Sidney Schnor

Carson Woods

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization, the American FFA degree shows a member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.