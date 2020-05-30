Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

According to the Independence Motor Speedway’s Facebook page, there will be no racing tonight, Saturday, May 30. Racing will resume next Saturday, June 6. The grandstands will be open to the public.