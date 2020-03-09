DES MOINES — Despite being the No. 8 seed, Wapsie Valley was going to knock off anybody in their way, pulling off a 49-45 upset that only they saw coming against the bracket's top seed, Lake Mills, on Monday.
“We’re down here to win every game we can,” head coach Marty McKowen said after the opening round upset in the Class 1A State Tournament. “The best thing about our kids is we changed our motto, instead of saying ‘We are Wapsie’ we changed it to ‘We are family’ and it truly is. If you watch those kids out there today, you saw kids that we’re helping each other, encouraging each other and a great group of kids to work with. I’m very, very proud of that group of kids.”
When the final buzzer hit, elation set in for the Warriors and the Wapsie Valley faithful with leaps of joy, teammates embracing each other and celebrating with their fellow students.
“Our kids as soon as the game is over, usually you see kids run to their parents, our kids run into our stands with our fans, with our student section. It’s an incredible thing to watch,” McKowen said. “How tight we are is great. That’s how our team plays too. Our team is so unselfish. It’s unbelievable. If a kid scores two points or 25, they don’t care as long as we win.”
Wapsie Valley pulled off the upset behind 19 points from sophomore Gunner Meyer, scoring 10 more than his season average (9.4 points per game). Although Meyer seemed calm, cool and collected, he was aware of the big moment.
“I was just trying not to make a stupid play, just slow the game down and take the right shots," Meyer said. "I had to slow the game down and let us play our game."
The Warriors needed someone like Meyer to step up big while their leading scorer, senior center Kiks Rosengarten, was being double-teamed.
“It’s probably one of my better games, but I know my teammates were there to pick me up and pick all of us up at the right times,” Meyer said.
“We just fought all the way through and never quit,” Rosengarten added. “When you never quit, that’s when you come out on top. That’s what this team is all about.”
Intense focus and effort was key in what was a one/two-possession game throughout. Intricacies were going to be the difference in the game, such as not giving up offensive rebounds, which Wapsie allowed 10 in the first half.
"I asked them at halftime I said cut down the number of offensive rebounds we're giving up," McKowen said. "I said we don't have to change anything else. If we don't give them second shots, we can win this game."
The Warriors cut Lake Mills' offensive rebounds down to five in the second half, and Rosengarten pulled down a crucial offensive board and putback of his own to put Wapsie up 49-45 with 30 seconds left. The 6-foot-7 big man also added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Another key factor was holding Lake Mills' two leading scorers Dashawn Linnen and Chett Helming under their 19.6 and 19.4 ppg rates, respectively. Wapsie managed to hold Linnen to 11 points (5-15) and Helming to 14 (6-15).
The Warriors’ unselfishness came into play with their third-leading scorer, junior guard Kobe Risse, who had just six points, but found other ways to affect the game with a team-high five assists. Additionally, Risse pointed out that it’s a lifelong dream to be able to play at State after growing up as a ball boy for Wapsie.
“I’ve always dreamed [of playing while] watching them at State,” Risse said. “Just the atmosphere is really cool down there. Not a lot of people get to say they played in Wells Fargo Arena. I think it’s pretty cool that we’re one of the top eight teams in Class 1A.”
Risse settled in and found teammates like Meyer.
“He has come a long way,” McKowen said of Meyer. “Think about where he started the year, he’s only a sophomore for us, and he started the year by not contributing a ton, but has grown into a position that if he’s not doing what he’s doing and all the other kids too, we’re probably not here.”
The Warriors will again be looking for many guys to step up when they face another 23-2 team in No. 4 Montezuma on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the first of the day’s two semifinal games.
“They’ve embraced the underdog role and we’ll take it,” McKowen said. “I mean if you go down wanting to win one game at the State Tournament then you would be upset about being an eighth seed, but we’re the exact opposite. We’re going down with a chance to win the whole thing.”
Wapsie Valley statistics
Blayde Bellis: 2-7 (FG), 1-4 (3-Ptr), 0-1 (FT), 9 REB, 5 PTS, 2 AST, 2 TO, 2 STL
Kobe Risse: 3-4 (FG), 3 REB, 6 PTS, 5 AST, 3 TO
Tyler Ott: 0-3 (FG), 0-2 (3-Ptr), 1-2 (FT), 5 REB, 1 PT, 1 TO
Kiks Rosengarten: 7-15 (FG), 0-1 (3-Ptr), 2-5 (FT), 9 REB, 16 PTS, 4 TO, 1 BLK
Gunner Meyer: 6-13 (FG), 3-5 (3-Ptr), 4-5 (FT), 2 REB, 19 PTS, 1 AST, 4 TO, 1 BLK, 2 STL
Andrew Westpfahl: 1 REB, 1 STL
Casey O'Donnell: 0-1 (FG), 1 REB
Parker Landsgard: 1-1 (FG), 2 PTS
Team: 19-44 (43.2 % FG), 4-12 (33.3 % 3-Ptr), 7-13 (53.8% FT), 31 REB (6 Off), 8 AST, 14 TO, 2 BLK, 5 STL