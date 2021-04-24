JESUP – Everyone was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed early Thursday morning at Jesup High School as Jesup senior Gavin Nolan signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Wartburg College in Waverly and play golf for Coach Jason Steege.
Gavin was surrounded by family and coaches Thursday morning in support and to celebrate this exceptional accomplishment.
In attendance were Gavin’s mother, Rachelle, and her husband, Jason Hesse; Gavin’s father, Ricky, and his wife Sarah; and Gavin’s siblings, Cade, Tyler, and Ava. Stepsiblings Lex Hesse and Brock Hesse were not present.
Nolan also considered Waldorf University in Forest City but, after taking his on-campus visit to Wartburg, he felt that Coach Steege took the time with him and immediately wanted to be part of his program. Also, this was a great opportunity where he could pursue both music and golf.
Nolan also lettered in basketball and baseball during his high school years. In 2020, Nolan was a NICL All-Conference Utility selection in baseball.
Nolan was Academic All-Conference in 2020 baseball, 2019 baseball, 2020-2021 basketball, and 2020 golf.
Gavin would like to recognize all the people who have been a positive influence on him throughout the years.
“My parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents,” said Nolan, “All of my coaches growing up, ever since I started playing organized sports in third grade. All of the teammates that I have had. All of these people have made me fall in love with competition, and they have always been there for me.”
Nolan is in his senior year of golf, and says that his favorite memory he will take with him is being named medalist in the Sumner-Fredericksburg meet earlier this year, celebrating and spending time with Coach (Tom) Klein and teammates at the golf course.