INDEPENDENCE – Norbert G. Weber, 92, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at ABCM Rehab of Independence – East Campus in Independence. A mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with the Rev. David Beckman as celebrant. Burial was St. John’s Cemetery John’s Cemetery in Independence. A parish rosary was held at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at White Funeral Home in Independence, and a vigil service followed at 7 p.m.
Mr. Weber was born on April 15, 1927, in Independence, the son of Matthew M. and Anna Mary (Pint) Weber. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Independence, and he served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On April 23, 1951, he and the former Ann Margaret Greiner were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 1968. On May 9, 1970, he and the former Evelyn Miller Cole were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 1988. On June 2, 1990, he and the former LaVonne Mae Stevenson were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
Mr. Weber had a small farm and he worked as a machinist for Waterloo Industries in Waterloo, Iowa, for 30 years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
Mr. Weber is survived by his wife of 29 years, LaVonne; two daughters, Mary Ann Sprague of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Barbara (Phillip) Lanning of Parker, Colorado; 5 stepdaughters; three stepsons; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to two spouses, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jerome Weber and Mark Weber (in infancy); and four brothers, Irvin Weber, Ralph Weber, Oscar Weber, and Raymond Weber.
