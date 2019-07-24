Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.

Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

JULY 24

Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine

JULY 25

Glazed ham, rosemary potatoes, spinach, baked cookie, milk

JULY 26

Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk

JULY 29

Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie, milk, margarine

JULY 30

Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding, milk, margarine, sour cream

JULY 31

Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, multi-grain bread, strawberry-rhubarb cake, milk, margarine

August 1

BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cran-apple crisp, milk

August 2

Almond Dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches, milk, margarine

August 5

Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit, milk, margarine

August 6

Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad, cheesy cauliflower, Texas bread, peach cobbler, milk, margarine, salad dressing

