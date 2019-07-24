WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.
Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
JULY 24
Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine
JULY 25
Glazed ham, rosemary potatoes, spinach, baked cookie, milk
JULY 26
Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk
JULY 29
Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie, milk, margarine
JULY 30
Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding, milk, margarine, sour cream
JULY 31
Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, multi-grain bread, strawberry-rhubarb cake, milk, margarine
August 1
BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cran-apple crisp, milk
August 2
Almond Dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches, milk, margarine
August 5
Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit, milk, margarine
August 6
Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad, cheesy cauliflower, Texas bread, peach cobbler, milk, margarine, salad dressing