OELWEIN – Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Business and Community Solutions is offering “Introduction to Fly Fishing” on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Fish Hatchery (State Trout Hatchery), 22693 205th Avenue, Manchester.
Why not learn the fundamentals of fly fishing from a pro? Mike Jacobs is an award-winning fly fisherman recognized by Fly Fishers International and the Department of Natural Resources, who just happens to live here in Eastern Iowa! Join Mike for a class (#75160) designed to introduce novice anglers to fly fishing basics, including background, setup, and assembly, knots, flies, casting, and choosing where to fish to create a lifelong pursuit!
Learn a new sport that can be enjoyed individually or shared with family and friends. Fly rod will be furnished. Registration deadline is Monday, March 2, 2020.
For more information, or to register for this class, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call the Oelwein Center at 844-642-2338, ext. 5700.