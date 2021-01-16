OELWEIN – The first six-week session of Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) skills classes was a success. We are pleased to announce the second session, beginning Monday, January 18!
Two months ago, NIDA began offering skills and strength classes focusing on basketball skills, footwork, agility, and overall coordination for young athletes. Session II will be held on Monday nights (January 18 through February 22), with grades 1-4 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and grades 5-8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Taught by former Division I and professional basketball player Kate Letkewicz, your child will build important hand-eye coordination, quickness, and other skills necessary to excel on the basketball court. In addition, various games and competitions are incorporated to keep energy/focus/cardio high!
The cost for the entire six-week program for grades 1-4 is $45+tax, and for grades 5-8 $90+tax. To register, log in or create an account at {span}{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}www.nidacademy.com{/span}{/span} and select “SESSION II.”
Kate Letkewicz has extensive basketball knowledge and athletic training through her years as a player. She is an Iowa native, graduating from Waterloo West High in 2014. She then went on to play at Dartmouth College, a Division I program in the Ivy League, where she was a 1,000-point scorer and a three-time All-Ivy League selection. After graduating, she played 1.5 years of professional basketball overseas in Spain and France, respectively. Kate loves coaching young athletes, having been a camp counselor and individual trainer in the past.
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is located in Oelwein, just off North Frederick on 1st Street SW. We have trained award-winning dancers, and our teachers are constantly working to improve their own knowledge. We offer classes in acro, ballet, tap, hip hop, and others for students of all ages. Whether you are just getting started or looking to improve your technique and train your body, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy has a class for you!
Masks are required to be worn for all students participating in NIDA classes, and parents are not allowed into the building to observe at this time. Lastly, first session of these classes is not a prerequisite for Session II. Any and all boys and girls in grades 1-8, no matter the experience level, are highly encouraged to register!