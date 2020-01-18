INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department received approval to acquire two speed cameras for the community at Monday’s City Council meeting.
At an October 2019 Council meeting, Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach spoke about the options of bringing in a company to assess the need for cameras to identify speeders. In November, Rich Kosina a location analyst with Gatso USA was escorted around Independence and shown areas of concern. Of particular interest was around the schools. Late December a report was returned stated a fixed camera at 1177 1st Street West would be good.
The report went on to suggest a camera on Highway 20 as well. While Chief Dallenbach agreed with the first location, he did not think the City needed to monitor Highway 20 with a fixed camera. Instead, Chief Dallenbach felt a ‘mobile’ camera set up in an underutilized police vehicle would be a better fit.
Council Member Deb Hanna, participating in the meeting telephonically, had concerns about a ‘mobile’ camera checking up on drivers all over town. She made a motion to only approve the 1177 1st Street West camera. Her motion died for lack of a second.
After further discussion Council Member Hill made a motion for both cameras. The motion was approved 5-2 with Council Members Hanna and Mike Hayward dissenting. Hayward said he dissented because he disagreed with the whole project.
In other Council business:
- Kalika Staker was sworn in as a Reserve Patrol Officer. Chief Dallenbach said Staker had previously served as a Reserve Officer, but had to step back when he returned to school. His schedule has changed once again and he is available and willing to serve.
- Passed the third and final reading on the amendment to Parking Regulations Section 69.09 Night Parking Prohibited. The Ordinance states “No person, except physicians or other persons on emergency calls, shall park a vehicle on any of the following named streets between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of any day. : First Street East, on both sides, from Fourth Avenue NE to First Street bridge.; and “No person, except physicians or other persons on emergency calls, shall park a vehicle on any of the following named streets between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of any day during the months of November 15th through April 1st.: A.) Second Street NE, on both sides, from Second Avenue NE to Fifth Avenue., B.) Fourth Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street., C.) Fourth Avenue SE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street., D.) Second Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Third Street., and E.) Third Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
- Approved the third and final reading for the adoption of the Proposed Code of Ordinances of the City of Independence. A committee, selected by the Mayor, has been review the entire list of Ordinances for several months. They have ‘cleaned’ up the Code and it will now be sent to a firm to be placed online.
- After holding a public hearing, the Council approved a Home Occupation Permit for Matthew and Melanie Gibbs. The Gibbs will be running a massage therapy service out of their home located at 139 14th Avenue NE.
- A Resolution of Necessity for assessing certain property owners for 2018 road construction projects was repealed. The Resolution was not needed as the projects were not done.
- Monday, February 10 was set for two urban renewal public hearings. One for Hummingbird Court and the other for a Geater Machining and Manufacturing expansion.
- BankIowa was approved as the primary bank depository. The City also has funds at several other local institutions.
- The Bulletin Journal was one of two papers selected to be an Official Paper for the City.
- The Council also updated the Mileage Reimbursement Rate to 57.5 cent per mile, per the Internal Revenue Service.
- Approved the assessment of $21,787.93 for sidewalk repairs for 78 properties in the northeast part of town. The assessments ranged from $23.93 to $1,487.47, with the average assessment being $279.33.
- Approved assessing a property owner $683.84 for emergency water line repairs, due to a failure to maintain equipment in an unoccupied house.
- The Council spoke with Mike Shimkuse of WHKS about detour signs used for the Meleone Creek Bridge project. The Council felt charges for certain additional signs were not warranted. The company reduced the bill from $5,100 to $4590.10. In the spring final ‘punch list’ items will be addressed, such as the pavement crown on the bridge approaches.
- Approved a bill from Tschiggfrie Excavating in the amount of $3,496 for the removal and replacement of unsuitable subgrade material on the Airport Taxiway Project.
- Council approved going out for bids for a monitoring service for an underground storage tank per Iowa DNR regulations.
- Approved a draft agreement for Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications (ILPT) to read water meters when reading electrical meters. ILPT will also serve as a centralized billing office. C=The City will $65,410 annually for the service beginning July 1, 2020.
- Approved going forward with a Climate Action Plan Application. The Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa will host a free “2020 Climate Action Plan Cohort”, a structured technical assistance program to guide selected local governments through the steps of developing an integrated Climate Action Plan.
- The Council formally accepted the 2020/2021 City strategic goals and CY2020 meeting dates. N addition they moved the Monday, February 3 Committee of the Whole meeting to Tuesday, February 4 due to the Iowa Caucuses.
- The City Organizational Chart was unanimously approved.
The meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.