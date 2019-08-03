QUASQUETON – A song having a fruit or flower in the title was the roll call topic for Quasqueton Garden Club’s June meeting, held at the home of Sharon Stoddard. Roses appear to be the most popular “song flower.” Char Swarts presented the program on “Bulbs for all summer bloom,” and Shirley Merfeld shared interesting facts about the monarch butterfly.
Early July was flower show time. Members helped stage the community flower show, “Sweet Dreams,” at the Buchanan County Fair. Even though the cool, wet spring delayed many of the usual flowers, the Garden Gate Building was full of interesting horticultural exhibits and beautiful flower arrangements. Kids happily participated in “Make and Take” garden-related crafts on Friday, July 5.
Master Gardener Gaylord Stauffer of Cedar Falls hosted the club for a garden walk on July 18. Each year he opens his yard during the third week of July for the community to enjoy his lilies, Hemerocallis, ground covers, pond, and amazing display of perennials. He has no grass, only flowers, with pathways winding through.
Please mark your calendars for Thursday, August 15. The public is invited to a presentation about Aronia berries by Jeff Fruchtenicht. There will also be an opportunity to tour his Aronia berry plantings on the northeast edge of Quasqueton. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at Quasqueton City Hall.