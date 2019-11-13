Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Board will hold their annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Pipestone Veterinary Services, 405 20th Avenue SW in Independence, Iowa.

