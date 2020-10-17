INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence is allowing open burning from sunrise on October 24, 2020, through sundown on November 8, 2020, per proclamation by Mayor Bonita Davis.
Open Burning Regulations
Chapter 105.5 OPEN BURNING RESTRICTED.
“Backyard burning” means the burning of leaves, twigs, and landscape waste originating on the premises by individuals domiciled on the premises. Backyard burning (not to include garbage) at dwellings of four-family units or less. Backyard burning shall only be done during two one-week periods in the fall and a 10-day period in the spring as designated by proclamation of the mayor and shall only be done after sunrise and before sunset. No backyard burning shall be done on and public sidewalk, curb, or street.
Chapter 135.08 BURNING PROHIBITED.
No person shall burn any trash, leaves, rubbish or other combustible material in any curb and gutter or on any paved or surfaced street or alley.
Chapter 136.14 FIRES OF FUELS ON SIDEWALKS.
It is unlawful for a person to make a fire of any kind on any sidewalk or to place or allow any fuel to remain upon any sidewalk.
Please be mindful of conditions and monitor all fires at all times.
Leaf Dump
Residents of Independence may also dispose of leaves and compositable yard waste (e.g., tree trimmings, grass) at the “leaf dump” located along 6th Avenue SW near Lover’s Lane. Be sure to not dispose of plastic bags or containers.