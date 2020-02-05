INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse has announced that absentee ballots for the Independence and Starmont School Special Elections on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be available to be voted on Monday, February 3, 2020.
The polling places for this election are as follows:
All Independence Community School District voters will vote at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence.
All Starmont Community School District voters who reside in Buchanan County will vote at the Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street, Aurora.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during the regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available on the following website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.
Ballots requested through the mail must be returned and postmarked by 12 a.m., March 2, 2020. However, Gosse encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before February 18, 2020.
All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m., February 21, 2020.
For more information contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.