BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse reminds voters that some precinct locations have been combined to one location for the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Poll Hours
7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Buchanan County Precincts
(Note Combination of Precincts)
- AURORA (cities of Aurora/Lamont/Stanley; townships of Buffalo/Madison) Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street, Aurora
- FAIRBANK (cities of Fairbank/Hazleton; townships of Fairbank/Hazleton) Fairbank American Legion, 109 Main Street E, Fairbank
- INDEPENDENCE FIRST WARD (City of Independence 1st Ward; Washington Township) Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence
- INDEPENDENCE SECOND WARD (City of Independence 2nd and 5th Wards) VFW Post 30, 128 3rd Avenue NE, Independence (north door)
- INDEPENDENCE THIRD WARD (City of Independence 3rd and 4th Wards; Sumner Township)
Senior Citizen Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence (west entrance)
- JESUP (city of Jesup) Jesup City Hall, 791 6th Street, Jesup
- PERRY/WESTBURG (City of Brandon; townships of Perry/Westburg/Jefferson) First United Methodist Church, 455 6th Street, Jesup (north door)
- QUASQUETON (City of Quasqueton; Liberty Township) Quasqueton Legion Hall, 106 Water Street S, Quasqueton
- ROWLEY (City of Rowley; townships of Cono/Homer/Middlefield/Newton) Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street, Rowley
- WINTHROP (City of Winthrop; townships of Byron/Fremont) St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 544 1st Street S, Winthrop
Early Voting
The Buchanan County Auditor’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 and 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 2, for the purpose of voting by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office or the secure absentee ballot drop box (in the Court House parking lot) by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, or be postmarked by midnight Monday, November 2. If you received an absentee ballot, but now want to vote in person, contact the auditor’s office for instructions. Do NOT destroy your ballot.
Submitted absentee ballot may be tracked by visiting sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus.
Voter Registration
Non-registered voters or those with an address change who vote absentee at the auditor’s office today or Monday, or those who plan to register on Election Day at their polling location will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity.
Proof of residency can be accomplished with: Residential lease; Property tax statement; Utility bill; Bank statement; Paycheck; Government check; Other government document.
Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include: Iowa driver’s or non-operator’s ID license (not expired more than 90 days); Military ID (not expired); U.S. passport (not expired); Tribal ID; Veteran’s ID; Voter ID Card
All forms of ID must be current and valid, and contain an expiration date.
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office (First Floor, 210 5th Avenue NE) at 319-334-4109, visit the Auditor Department page at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov, or “Buchanan County Iowa Elections” on Facebook.