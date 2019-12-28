PELLA — The high flying Independence Mustangs offense was unable to get going on November 1 as they were limited to 126 yards and no offensive touchdowns in their 24-6 loss to the Pella Dutch in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Pella High School Stadium.
Independence was unable to score against the Pella defense. The Mustangs’ only score came from a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kaleb Lamphier early in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs had no answer for Dutch running back Aaron Downs, who had 20 carries for 142
Lamphier was the Mustangs leading rusher and receiver. He had eight carries for 39 yards, and three catches for 20 yards.
Defensively, Cole Davis led Independence with 10.5 tackles. Matthew Doyle was second on the team with eight tackles and Schmitt was third with six tackles.
Christian Kremer had 2.5 sacks for the Mustangs, with his teammate, Kaine Millard, getting credit for a sack assist.
Marcus Beatty had one interception off of Dutch quarterback Ryan Mace.
Independence finished their season with a 9-1 record with their first round playoff exit.
Originally published on November 2.