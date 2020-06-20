Independence Jr./Sr. High School’s head wrestling coach, Michael Doyle, has been named National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) High School Boys’ Head Coach of the Year for the state of Iowa. In winning this honor, Coach Doyle became a finalist for the NWCA Section 4 Coach of the Year Award.
Coach Doyle’s accomplishments include:
- Fourth place at state duals
- 14th place at the state tournament with four qualifiers (athletes placing second, second, seventh, and qualified
- Winner of the WaMaC Conference West Division
Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
Independence’s assistant coaching staff has been named NWCA’s High School Boys’ Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year for the state of Iowa. In receiving this honor, the staff became finalists for the NWCA Section 4 Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year Award.
The Independence staff is comprised of coaches Keith Donnelly, Josh Weber, Brian Loughren, Nick Fuller, and Kaleb Budzine. These individuals spend countless hours working with the school district’s young people – teaching, developing, recruiting, and educating where possible to advance the sport of wrestling in the community. This season, the team went 29-8 in duals and placed fourth at state, sending four individuals to state, placing 14th as a team. The individuals finished second, second, seventh, and qualified.
“Our Scholastic Coach of the Year Awards Program, which honors our nation’s coaches who work tirelessly on behalf of their athletes, is one of my favorite NWCA initiatives. At a time when coaches are needed now more than ever, we get to take time and thank the entire profession by recognizing their peers at the state and national levels. Thanks to those who we call Coach,” said Mike Moyer, NWCA executive director.