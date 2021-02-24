DES MOINES – Brandon O’Brien and Isaiah Weber have been in this position before – runners-up in their respective wrestling weight classes for the past few years. O’Brien was runner-up last year at 106 pounds in Class 3A, and Weber has been runner-up for the past two years, at 113 pounds and 126 pounds.
Both of these kids would use that as motivation to get right back there again this year and, this time, win it! O’Brien is now 2A’s 132-pound champ, while Weber is 2A’s 138-pound champ. Each received a No. 1 seed going into the tournament, and each dominated his way back to that championship match where he had been before.
O’Brien and Weber each faced No. 2 seeds in the finals, and both matches were terrific, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.
It took O’Brien 3 extra periods to get it done, but get it done he certainly did. When he needed the points, he went out and got them. Down 2 with 15 seconds left in the third period, O’Brien wasted no time taking down his opponent, Averee Abben (Osage), and taking the bout into Sudden Victory. O’Brien would win it on a reversal as time ran out to win it TB-1 4-3 and become the 2A 132-pound champion.
Weber would face Nathaniel Genobana of Centerville. Genobana (47-4), is a three-time runner-up and was the No.1 wrestler at 138 pounds in 2A for most of the year.
This was an outstanding matchup as the first period ended with no scoring. In the second period, Weber would start on top and with the tough rideout of Genobana, it would stay 0-0 going into the final period.
Weber had the escape early, and a “leaving the mat” penalty on Genobana made this 2-0. Weber would hold on and secure his first 2A 138-pound state championship. Weber will be looking to defend his title next year when he returns for his senior year.
Two other Independence wrestlers that made the podium were Kaden Kremer and Kale Wieland. Kremer is a freshman at 106 pounds who placed sixth, while Wieland is a sophomore at 113 pounds who placed fifth.
Very exciting wrestling by all Independence wrestlers. Besides the championship bouts, the two other matches that stand out were Kale Wieland’s 15-5 major decision of 2A’s 113-pound, fifth-ranked wrestler in Dalton Rowe of Bondurant-Farrar. Wieland topped that later with a Fall over archrival Carson Less of West Delaware (who had a 4-seed in this tournament). That win secured the fifth-place finish for Wieland.
Kremer had some exciting wrestling himself. After a first-round loss, he would battle Kaden Whipp of Clarinda. Kremer fell behind in this match 8-1, but battled back for a 11-10 win. That stands out, because Kremer never quit, even when he got behind big early.
Kremer would follow that up with a 6-4 win in the consolation quarterfinals over the ninth-ranked Jacob Zabka of Algona. Every match Kremer wrestled was close and competitive. Look for Kremer (and Wieland) to be right back there next year.