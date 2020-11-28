INDEPENDENCE – Independence Senior Brandon O’Brien, surrounded by family, teammates, and coaches, made it official and signed on the dotted line to continue his academic and wrestling career at Rochester Community & Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.
Rochester Community & Technical College (RCTC) is under new leadership after longtime coach Randy Rager stepped down at the end of last season and with assistant coach Travis Rutt taking over the reins. RCTC is one of the best junior college programs in the nation, and won non-scholarship division national championships in 2014, 2017, and this past season.
O’Brien is a transfer from Linn-Mar High School, and will soon wrestle for the Mustangs in his senior campaign.
Brandon is the son of Shane and Molly O’Brien. He has two siblings, Brecken and Beckett.
When asked why he chose Rochester, O’Brien stated, “Rochester has a strong commitment to supporting student-athletes academically. My ability to balance academic and athletic obligations was key in making my college selection and to moving on to a Division I school in the future. In addition to college folkstyle season, I have the goal of making a world team in freestyle or greco. Coach Rutt and Coach Henry were able to show the plans they have to help me achieve these goals.
Other schools Brandon considered were Central College, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of North Carolina, Iowa Central Community College, University of Wisconsin, and University of Wyoming.
O’Brien is quite the wrestler and has collected many accolades along the way.
Accolades
2020 Iowa High School State Runner-up
2019 Fargo Junior Greco National Champion
2019 Fargo Junior Freestyle National Finalist
2019 USAW Preseason Nationals Champion and Outstanding Wrestler in High School Division
2019 USAW Folkstyle National Champion
3-time Fargo Freestyle Nationals All-American
2-time Fargo Greco Nationals All-American
2018 USAW Freestyle State Champion
2018 USAW Greco State Champion
2017 European Tallinn Open Freestyle Champion
2016 UWW Pan-American Freestyle Champion
2016 UWW Pan-American Greco Champion
In addition, Brandon was 2018-2019 Mississippi Valley Conference first team all-conference and earned 2018-2019 first team All-Metro honors.
People I would like to recognize that have been important to my success:
“I would like to thank my parents and grandparents. You understand the commitment I have made to the sport and have invested just as much time and sacrifice driving and flying all over the world for what I love. To my coaches TJ Sebolt, Adam Fellers, Kaz Onoo, Michael Doyle, Keith Donnelly, and Boston Jacobs — thank you to each of you for your hard work and dedication, spending hours of your own time working with me and never giving up on me. Having each of you in my corner has helped me realize what I need to do to be successful not only in sports but also in life. To my teammates and practice partners throughout the years, it’s been a crazy ride and I couldn’t imagine it without all of you. Through the bad days and the good you have been there to push me, pick me up, or settle me down. It has been an unforgettable ride!”