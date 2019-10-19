WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has announced her office will be hold traveling office hours in every county in Iowa throughout October and November to provide assistance with casework for constituents.
Please note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties across the state to assist Iowans with casework involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs and to hear their concerns on policy issues important to them on behalf of the Senator.
“Whether it’s an issue you are having with Social Security payments, or a problem with eligibility at the VA, my staff and I are here to help,” said the senator. “My offices across Iowa can assist with all sorts of trouble that can come up when dealing with federal agencies. Throughout October and November, my staff will be offering traveling office hours in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties to make sure we are available and accessible to all Iowans. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if we can help.”
Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours may contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.Senate.Gov.
A list of upcoming dates in Buchanan and surrounding counties can be found below (in alphabetical order).
Benton County
Monday, November 18
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Vinton Public Library
510 2nd Avenue, Vinton
Black Hawk County
Monday, November 25
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Hudson Public Library
401 5th Street, Hudson
Buchanan County
Friday, November 8
12 – 1 p.m.
Independence Public Library
Freedom Room
805 1st Street East, Independence
Delaware County
Friday, November 8
2 – 3 p.m.
Delaware County Community Center
Small Meeting Room
200 East Acers Street, Manchester
Fayette County
Wednesday, November 13
10 – 11 a.m.
West Union City Hall
612 Highway 150 South, West Union
Linn County
Monday, November 18
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Cedar Rapids Public Library – Downtown
Conference Room
450 5th Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids