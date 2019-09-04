INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, August 24, officers from the Independence Police Department were dispatched to 603 4th Avenue SE on a report of a disturbance. Upon arriving on the scene, officers made contact with a male and a female, who was identified as Cynthia Danner. It was discovered that the male and Danner were having a disagreement and needed to be separated for the night.
Danner had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and admitted to drinking prior in the evening. It was determined by officers on the scene that Danner would be leaving with her father for the evening and staying at a different location. Danner was uncooperative during this process and was warned several times by officers for her behavior. After this, Danner left with her father.
Several moments later, officers were notified that Danner had jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward the Highway 150 bridge located in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Officers and deputies arrived on the scene within moments, and an officer witnessed Cynthia climb up on the railing of the bridge and jump into the Wapsipinicon River. A rescue throw rope was tossed to rescue her from the river; however, she refused to grab the rope and refused voice commands to swim to shore. The Independence Fire Department was then requested to respond to the bridge with their rescue boat.
As officers and public safety personnel continued to order Danner to swim to shore, she refused and swam to the middle of the river. Due to the importance of time, Officer Chris Cass and Officer Chris Boos climbed down the embankment and entered the Wapsipinicon River after Danner. Both officers were able to successfully bring Danner back to shore, where she was transported to the Buchanan County Health Center for evaluation. Danner was later arrested and transported to the Buchanan County Jail on the charge of Public Intoxication. where she later pled guilty.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Fire Department in this matter.