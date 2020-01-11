CEDAR FALLS – Attention, Cedar Valley singers!
Registration for new and returning Metropolitan Chorale members begins on Monday, January 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Avenue, in Cedar Falls. Registration will continue on Monday, January 20, at the same time and place.
The chorale will hold Monday evening rehearsals at Nazareth Lutheran Church from 7 to 9 p.m. to prepare for the spring concert, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 25. Under the direction of Dr. Amy Kotsonis, the chorale will perform 11 fresh, exciting works by a diverse group of contemporary composers.
New singers are encouraged to join the chorale to celebrate life through song. Auditions are not required — only a desire to master and perform excellent choral music. The membership fee for the spring concert is $50 for adults and $25 for students. Additionally, members pay for their music. Learn more about Metropolitan Chorale and membership information at www.met-chorale.com.