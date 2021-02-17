WILLIAMSBURG – Independence wrestlers took center stage on Saturday in district wrestling action, with a chance to advance to the state tournament next week.
Independence took 10 wrestlers to Williamsburg on Saturday and came away with nine qualifiers to compete in this week’s state tournament.
At 106 pounds, Freshman Kaden Kremer would win his semifinal matchup with Kaden Weber of Nevada, 9-2. Kremer had to wrestle back after a loss in the finals to Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg), but pinned Dylan Heater of Grinnell in 27 seconds to punch his ticket to state. Kremer (34-11) is making his first-ever state tournament appearance and will take on No. 5 Kade Blume of Roland-Story, a freshman, in the first round.
At 113 pounds, sophomore Kale Wieland won by fall over Brody Augspurger (East Marshall) in the semifinals, then dominated Tytan Guerrero of Williamsburg in the finals (7-1) to advance to the state tournament. Wieland will take his 32-10 record into a first-round matchup with Caelan Oakes (37-10 and ranked No. 11) of Southeast Valley, Gowrie.
Sophomore Carter Straw wrestled at 126 pounds and won by fall in the semis against JD Downs (West Marshall), but lost in the finals to No. 2 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall/GMG) by fall. Straw finished second and advances for the second year in a- row. Straw moves to 31-10 on the year and will face No. 5 Jase Goodell (31-2) of Humboldt in the first round.
At 132 pounds, senior Brandon O’Brien (No. 1) will make his third appearance at state after winning by fall in his semifinal match against West Marshall’s Caden Vellinga in 20 seconds. In the finals, O’Brien took on No. 4 Logan Arp of South Tama and pinned him in the third period. Brandon is now 39-2 and will take on Tanner Severson (7-3) from West Lyon in the first round. O’Brien was runner-up last year at 106 pounds.
Indee’s 138-pound junior Isaiah Weber (No. 2) will also be returning to the state tournament for the third consecutive year after making quick work of both his opponents, pinning each in the first period. Weber won by fall in 39 seconds against South Tama’s Kyler Smith, then beat Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner by fall in 1:27. Weber received the No. 1 overall seed and will take his 35-1 record into a first-round matchup with Jensen Kaldenberg (19-11) of Winterset. Weber is a two-time runner-up, so he looks to get to the top of the podium this year.
At 152 pounds, Teegan McEnany will be making his first trip to Des Moines after a surprising, yet exciting district tournament from the junior grappler. McEnany’s upset win in the semifinals over East Marshall’s Tim Benson (with a takedown in sudden victory to win 4-2) was a huge win. Even though he lost in the finals to Stone Schmitz (Union, La Porte), McEnany did not have to wrestle back after Benson won by fall in the third-place match. McEnany takes a 25-19 record into his first-round matchup with the overall No. 1 seed, Jack Gaukel (40-2) of Sergeant Bluff, Luton.
The Mustangs’ 170-pounder, Mitchell Johnson (sophomore), scored an incredible upset win in the semifinals with an exciting win over No. 10 Payton Vest (South Tama). Johnson won by fall in the second period. He would lose in the finals in a hard-fought 11-7 defeat to East Marshall’s Samuel Bandstra, but would finish runner-up and will make his first trip to the state tournament. Johnson (29-12) will also take on the overall top seed at 170-pounds, Carson Babcock (42-0) of NH/TV, in the first round.
At 195- pounds, junior Marcus Beatty did it the hard way. After losing his semifinal bout to South Tama’s Brayden Smith, Beatty had to win his third-place match and then hope for a wrestle back. Beatty took care of business in the third-place match, beating Williamsburg’s Max Meade, 7-0.
While Beatty’s match was going on, the majority of the Independence crowd’s focus was on the finals match between Smith and Grant Nason (East Marshall). The Independence crowd erupted in elation when Smith used a takedown in the final seconds to beat Nason and give Beatty a chance in the wrestle back. Beatty vs. Nason – winner goes to state…Beatty would win a thriller, 10-9, and he is heading to Des Moines for the first time. Beatty is 33-9 on the year and will take on the No. 2 seed, Jackson Kinsella (47-1) of Creston, in the first round.
The 220-pounder, Korver Hupke (sophomore), would win his semifinal match over Kalem Schrock of South Tama by a score of 2-1. In the finals, Korver would lose by fall to No. 5 Conner Murty of East Marshall, but Korver would finish runner-up and is heading to the state tournament for the first time. Hupke is 29-15 on the year and drew the No. 3 seed, Crew Howard (44-1) of Clarinda, in the first round.
Independence’s nine qualifiers ties for the most all-time in school history.
The individual state tournament begins on Thursday, February 18.