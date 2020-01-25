INDEPENDENCE – What brings a community together? Perhaps a member of its own who does something miraculous, or faces a tragedy. A community can rally around a popular sport, or art, or business. It could be that simply sharing city lines is enough to develop togetherness. After all, within each community there is a deep history, unique architecture, agriculture, and spirit that imbeds itself in each member who calls it home. Something about sharing a piece of land has the ability to bring folks together. In the age of chronic loneliness and prodigious political dissent, togetherness is what any community needs in 2020.
The Independence Public Library, whose mission includes strengthening community, provides many opportunities to connect with your neighbors each and every day. One program in particular stands out, however, in embodying this mission every winter with One Book One Independence.
Though One Book One Independence has become a staple of the Independence community, the concept for this popular series of programming actually began halfway across the country in the wet streets of Seattle, Washington. It evolved throughout the cities all across the United States, using names such as One City One Book, [City] Reads, and On the Same Page.
Since its inception in 1998 when Nancy Pearl of the Seattle Public Library decided to put the One Book program into practice, it has become a popular library series in many communities and even inspired some controversy. Some said the concept could inspire groupthink, or that a singular book could not fit everyone’s needs within a community, or that taxpayer money should only be used to support topics all taxpayers approve of. Despite these challenges, the One Book Model persists, and hundreds of communities across the United States come together over a singular piece of work.
The Library of Congress now estimates more than 400 One Book programs in cities across the United States. Just as other communities, the Independence Public Library calls its own to come together through a book. Our slogan reveals our purpose: “Bringing Community Together Page by Page.”
On Wednesday, February 5, we reveal our choice for 2020! Keep an eye out for the big announcement in local newspapers, the library website at www.independenceia.org/library, and the library’s Facebook page.
Pick up a book on the honor system at the library or one of our five satellite locations: The Independence Junior/Senior High Media Center, Em’s Coffee Co, S&K Collectibles, Falcon Center, and Little Free Libraries. Delve into the pages, knowing that your neighbor, mailperson, grocer, and physician may be reading along with you. Or, if they’re not reading it, pass the book along to them. It’s one of the perks of a small town. Just get your copy to an interested reader or back to the library or satellite book locations.
We have put together relevant programming to engage with the themes of the book and offer opportunities for discussion with your fellow readers. Throughout February and March there will be interactive classes, special visits from local celebrities, a movie, and more for the entire family. Maybe you’ll even get a chance to chat with the author….Keep an eye out for posters and book inserts with the titles and dates of all of our programs.
There are so many fond memories of past One Book One Independence Projects! 2016 kicked off our first year doing One Book with Kline’s Orphan Train. An original play about Orphan Trains was performed by a talented group with the River Arts Theater, and storyteller Pippa White took you on a journey with the orphans. We’ve marveled at the architecture in the local area with a presentation and through touring some beautiful historic homes here in Independence. These were a compliment to the 2017 title, Arrowood.
Do you remember learning about POWs in Iowa, reminiscing about the beloved Gayla, and reliving the past with a Big Band Extravaganza? Loretta Ellsworth helped us do that while we read her book, Stars Over Clear Lake in 2018. 2019 brought us a focus on mental health with What She Left Behind. Mike Cook gave fascinating tours of the MHI facility, and we learned about historical figures of Independence like Charlie Williams and Robert Tabor at the engaging Suitcase Exhibit housed in the Lee Mansion. It’s been a joy, and we can’t wait to bring you more in 2020!
This article is just a teaser. We want you to be as excited as we are. As you prepare for the big reveal and think how you would like to get involved, know that the 2020 One Book One Independence read is relevant to your community and the things that we all need today: community, family, and connection. This book is for you.
All library programs are free and open to the public. Remember to keep an eye out for our book reveal on Wednesday, February 5! We will make the big announcement on our website and our Facebook page. For more information about the upcoming One Book One Independence 2020 programs, call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit us at 805 1st St E.