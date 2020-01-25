Whether you missed the December training session or forgot some of the steps, find the Department of Natural Resources’ EASY Air training video at eAirServices on the DNR website under the “What Instructions are Available” tab.
Called EASY Air for Iowa’s Environmental Application System, the online system streamlines applying for a construction or Title V air quality permit. Facilities using EASY Air will find it reduces redundant data entry, increases data accuracy, and saves time when preparing permit applications.
The video guide to getting started with EASY Air is divided into eight sections for your convenience:
- – Features, advantages, items under development, and online helps (14 minutes)
- – Logging in (for SLEIS users), creating a new account, roles (preparer or responsible official), updating the account, adding consultants, and questions (38 minutes)
- – Dashboard options, step-by-step application process, adding a second emission unit, checklists, paying fees, and submitting an application (56 minutes)
- – Modifying an existing emission unit and requesting a determination (8 minutes)
- – Apply for a general permit, use a template, or register a grain elevator facility (6 minutes)
- – (2 minutes)
- – Step-by-step application process, attaching documents, and validating and submitting an application (35 minutes)
- – Questions on construction and Title V permits (6 minutes)
“We hope facilities and consultants will take advantage of this step-by-step training and get started using this convenient, efficient application process,” says Marnie Stein, project coordinator. “It’s pre-populated with facility data, making for less errors and faster turnaround time on permits.”
Find the webinar video, instructions, user guides, and FAQs posted on eAirServiceswebpage. Or, for additional help, contact the DNR EASY Air helpline at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov.