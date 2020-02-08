INDEPENDENCE – Voting ends on Sunday, February 9, at 11:45 p.m. for the annual Independence Area Chamber of Commerce awards. Winners will be announced at a banquet on Saturday, February 22, at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard.
Categories with nominees follow. For more in-depth information about the nominees, go to the Independence Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Business of the Year
- Geater Machining & Manufacturing
- Roberts & Eddy, P.C.
- Soifer Family McDonald’s
Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year
- Mark Luloff
- Steve Slessor
Volunteer of the Year
- Brenda Davis
- Peggy Magner
- Juan Rodriguez
- Rick Wendling
- Clark Willoughby
- Dave Wilson
Teacher of the Year
- Sue Henkes
- Tia Schaffer
- Karl Smith
- Connie Weber
To vote before the deadline on Sunday, February 9, at 11:45 p.m., go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chamberawardsballot or the Independence Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.