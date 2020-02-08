Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Voting ends on Sunday, February 9, at 11:45 p.m. for the annual Independence Area Chamber of Commerce awards. Winners will be announced at a banquet on Saturday, February 22, at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard.

Categories with nominees follow. For more in-depth information about the nominees, go to the Independence Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Business of the Year

  • Geater Machining & Manufacturing
  • Roberts & Eddy, P.C.
  • Soifer Family McDonald’s

Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year

  • Mark Luloff
  • Steve Slessor

Volunteer of the Year

  • Brenda Davis
  • Peggy Magner
  • Juan Rodriguez
  • Rick Wendling
  • Clark Willoughby
  • Dave Wilson

Teacher of the Year

  • Sue Henkes
  • Tia Schaffer
  • Karl Smith
  • Connie Weber

To vote before the deadline on Sunday, February 9, at 11:45 p.m., go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chamberawardsballot or the Independence Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

