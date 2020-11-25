Born in 1871, Ida B. Wise Smith fought for women’s suffrage and child welfare through the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WTCU), and she was instrumental in establishing the Women’s Reformatory at Rockwell City. She served as president of the National WCTU for 11 years, and as president of the Iowa WCTU for 20 years.
In 1927, Governor John Hamill named Smith the “most distinguished woman in Iowa” for her contributions to child welfare. While chairperson of one committee on children, Smith prepared a children’s code for the Iowa Legislature. In 1930, President Herbert Hoover appointed her to the White House Conference on Child Health and Protection, and in 1940 she was appointed to the White House Conference on Children in a Democracy.
A native of Hamburg, Iowa, Smith died in 1952 at age 81. She was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1977.