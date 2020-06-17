June 14, 2020 was my last day in session as your representative in the Iowa House, and it has truly been one of my biggest honors to represent House District 95 these past four years.
I have always done my best to take into account all of my constituents’ opinions and come up with the best decision. Although those decisions didn’t always allow for everyone to get their way, I worked hard to make sure the decisions I made represented you as well as possible and, at the end of the day, I’m proud of the decisions I made on your behalf in the Iowa Legislature.
I look forward to the coming election in November and, with your support, continuing to represent you as your District 3 supervisor.
Once again, thank you for your support. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to represent the members of District 95.