One of the most pressing questions being asked across Iowa right now is when and how the economy can be opened up.
Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak first made its way to Iowa, our families, small businesses, and communities have been impacted in ways like never before. During this time of social distancing and uncertainty, many Iowans have lost their jobs and, unfortunately, numerous businesses have had to shut their doors, some permanently. As the public health situation begins to improve and the time is right, we must begin the process of reopening Iowa’s economy and get people back to work. We should do this as quickly as we can in the safest way possible.
While the vast majority of Iowans have largely remained healthy during this unprecedented time, we must continue to be smart about reopening the economy. We want to get people back to their families, social lives, churches, schools, and jobs as soon as possible but in a safe and responsible manner.
Last week, President Trump released guidelines for reopening the economy, but he is leaving it up to individual states to determine their best course of action. This makes sense, especially when you look at how differently COVID-19 is impacting regions like the Midwest and the Northeast. In Iowa, people are eager to reopen the economy and return to normal life. We are in a much better position than other states.
Governor Reynolds has indicated that when it is time to reopen the state, she may do so using a regional approach or on a county-by-county basis. This strategy will help us manage any “hot spots” in the state while also getting folks back to their normal lives in areas less significantly impacted by the virus.
In times like these, I am always impressed with the resiliency of Iowans who genuinely want to look out for their friends and neighbors. We have seen an outpouring of support for our health care workers as individuals, and businesses have stepped up to make face masks and shields. People across Iowa are supporting their local restaurants and small businesses to help make sure they are still a part of our communities. I am proud of how our communities have come together to give each other hope and encouragement in the face of this invisible enemy.
Additionally, with the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, Iowans are encouraged to vote by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary election. In an effort to reduce the risk of illness to poll workers, many counties have communicated they plan to reduce the number of polling locations. Also, many county auditors have already begun sending out absentee ballot request forms to voters. To request your ballot, simply fill out the form and send it back to your county auditor. You will then receive your official primary election ballot in the mail and can fill it out at home.