WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has announced representatives from her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times during the month of June to provide assistance with casework for constituents. Please note that Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Representatives will be available to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

“No matter the issue, if you are experiencing challenges with federal services such as those at the VA or Social Security office, my staff and I are here to assist,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “My staff members in offices across Iowa can help with all sorts of problems that can arise when it comes to federal agencies. So, throughout the month of June, we are offering traveling office hours in every county in Iowa to make sure we are available and accessible to folks who need assistance. Please be sure to stop by when my staff is in your area, and always feel free to reach out if we can help.”

Those who are seeking assistance with federal agencies but who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.Senate.Gov.

A list of local upcoming dates and locations can be found below (in alphabetical order).

Benton County

Friday, June 4, 2021

1 to 2 p.m.

Vinton Public Library

510 2nd Avenue

Vinton

Black Hawk County

Thursday, June 3, 2021

4 to 5 p.m.

Tony’s La Pizzeria

Meeting Room

407 Main Street

Cedar Falls

Bremer County

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

3 to 4 p.m.

Readlyn Community Library

309 Main Street

Readlyn

Buchanan County

Wednesday, June 23

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Independence Public Library

Freedom Room

805 1st Street W

Independence

Delaware County

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

12 to 1 p.m.

Delaware County Community Center

Small Room

200 E Acers Street

Manchester

Fayette County

Thursday, June 17, 2021

10 to 11 a.m.

West Union Public Library

Conference Room

210 N Vine Street

West Union

