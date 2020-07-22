DES MOINES – After a three-month pause because of the pandemic, the Iowa Legislature officially adjourned for the year last month.
Before the session restarted, I listened and brought several of your ideas with me to the State Capitol to share with my colleagues to improve the state’s COVID-19 recovery efforts and ease some of the uncertainty Iowans face.
I worked to get some of your ideas passed this session, including keeping Iowans healthy; opening businesses safely while protecting workers; keeping kids learning safely; and increasing transparency and oversight during this pandemic.
I was proud to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to honor and support the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic, including those who help the sick recover, maintain our nation’s food supply, and keep shelves stocked at the grocery store. I was also proud that lawmakers of both parties and the Governor stood together to take the first step in ending inequality and racism.
While we made some progress, I was disappointed legislative leaders spent time debating too many divisive, partisan issues in the closing days of session. We should have been working together to find balanced solutions during this pandemic instead of passing bills on voter suppression and putting new restrictions on women’s health care.
Some other bipartisan bills that I am proud to see passed by the legislature this year include:
- Showing the respect our veterans and service members deserve (SF 388, HF 2312, HF 717, SF 280)
- Expanding access to health care providers and services throughout the state (SF 2118, SF 2357, HF 2267, HF 310, SF 2261, HF 2197)
- Expanding farm learning opportunities (HF 2477)
- Improving classrooms so all students can reach their full potential (SF 2360)
- Helping rural schools cover busing costs (SF 2164)
- Cracking down on animal cruelty (HF 737)
- Laying out rigorous return-to-learn criteria and waiving certain requirements to help students get back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic (SF 2310)
- Protecting Iowa’s natural resources (SF 583, SF 2250, HF 2475)
- Boosting jobs and economy by promoting Iowa-grown commodities (SF 583, SF 2403, HF 2581)
- Providing tourism opportunities by extending hotel/motel tax (HF 760)
- Helping local governments save money by sharing staff (SF 2025)
- Allowing first responder agencies to donate used vehicles, equipment (SF 2259)
- Providing immediate resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic (SF 2408)
- Ensuring better health care for Iowa seniors (HF 2269)
- Expanding skilled apprenticeship training (HF 2629)
- Providing disaster recovery assistance for homeowners (SF 2406)
- Protecting freedom of speech from unmerited lawsuits (HF 2339)
Iowans First
Now that I am back home to the district, I encourage you to reach out should you have any questions or need any additional information on issues important to you.