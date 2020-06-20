As most of us in the U.S. know, the third Sunday in June is Father’s Day, a time to honor your dad. In my research about the holiday, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that 70 countries across the globe mark a day for dads at some point in the calendar year.
Depending on the generation you grew up in, your childhood memories may vary wildly from mine. But that’s another column.
For instance, my own children, Gen Xers in their mid and late 20s, might recall with delight the day that their dad, my husband, surprised them and brought home an old Play Station unit and some games from a garage sale. Or maybe they recall fondly the fishing trips to a local pond where he baited their hooks, snapped photos of them with their respective catches, and removed the fish they caught from the line.
My girls’ dad coached their youth sports teams – soccer, T-ball, softball, and basketball – from kindergarten through middle school, and he was their biggest fan in the stands when they competed in high school and beyond. He went to their concerts, recitals, open houses, school conferences, and other events. For years, those events formed the nucleus of our life as a family. The friendships we made with the parents of our children’s friends endure to this day.
He spent hours at the kitchen table helping them with their math – sometimes, the frustration was apparent on both sides. I’m not sure who was happier when those semesters were over.
His faith in God and his commitment to earning a good living for our family taught our girls 1) that we are never alone when we believe in the Lord, and 2) there is nothing we cannot achieve if we’re willing to work for it.
He instilled a passion for – and an ongoing frustration with – the Minnesota Vikings in our oldest child. We spent many weekends going to Vikings games in Minneapolis when she and her sister were small, and even went to training camp in the summer when it was held in Mankato. To this day, father and daughter still watch the NFL draft together when possible – or else text each other from their respective homes about the latest talent acquisitions. She loves the game of football, and I’ll wager she knows as much about the game as anyone. Her dad planted that seed long ago. That persistence and belief in a team that hasn’t achieved Super Bowl glory serves her well in her job caring for animals large and small at a rural veterinary clinic.
With our youngest daughter, I remember a winter night when she was maybe six years old. She had taken a Beanie Baby to school that day but couldn’t find it at bedtime. She knew she had it on the bus ride home, and there would be no going to sleep (for any of us) without it. So, her dad put on his winter coat and walked the route from our front door to the bus barn. By some miracle, he found the stuffed critter on the side of the street under a lamp – its color almost identical to the dirty snow pile surrounding it. When he brought it back to the house, I believe she thought her dad could do anything (I did, and still do). She applies that same belief and dedication to help others today in her position with a mental health organization.
In recent years, he has helped them move to and from college or to “post-college” housing. It may not be his favorite thing to do, but it’s what a good dad does. He made sure they had a “tool kit” when they left for college so they could take care of fixing things in their room or apartment. That taught them independence.
While he was firm with the discipline when he had to be, my husband was – and is – by far the “fun” parent in our family. Whether creating specific voices when he read to them (“Go, Dog, Go!”), reciting lines from a favorite movie with them (“A League of Their Own”), or an impromptu trip to a favorite ice cream place before closing time, he knows how to light up their day on a moment’s notice.
Perhaps you made memories like these with your dad, or with someone who fills the role of a father in your life, like a stepfather, a grandfather, an uncle, an older brother, or a family friend. Did someone step up and fill the shoes of a dad in your life? I hope so.
This Father’s Day weekend, reach back into your memories and recall the memories you have of growing up with your dad. If he’s living, spend some time with him or give him a call. I guarantee you he doesn’t need a fancy card or an expensive present to know how you feel. Being together is the greatest gift you can give him – and yourself.