On March 16, the Iowa Legislature began its suspension. Almost seven weeks later, governments across the planet continue to take extreme measures based on the dire prediction of a world health crisis due to COVID-19.
Information about the virus has come from so many sources, it is hard for anyone to know for sure what is real. Expert predictions and recommendations mix with a variety of personal opinions, making the daily intake of information a challenge for any of us.
The calls, emails, and personal discussions I’ve had with our neighbors have been encouraging and challenging to me. It speaks to our hope to keep the virus from others who are more susceptible to infections and disease. I’m encouraged by the sacrifice I see from many in our community and across the state, making sure to protect each other and also help those people most in need.
The challenge is finding the balance in reopening the economy and protecting those most susceptible to this disease. Some of the data I have seen indicates the virus has not been as deadly as predicted for many of us. However, it is potentially more transmittable than other viruses.
As the governor relaxes some of the emergency proclamations, we as a free society need to continue to seek that balance. Staying home and quarantined will make sense for some. For others, we need to return to work to provide for our families, while being mindful of others more susceptible to the virus. Returning to normal means different things to everyone, but while we take those steps to restart the economy we can also maintain many of the same practices to work to keep each other safe.