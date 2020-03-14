DES MOINES – This marks our ninth week of the 2020 legislative session. Many bills were debated and sent to the House of Representatives. We passed a number of bills based on ideas from constituents and issues that came up over the summer and fall.
On September 11, 2019, a few county courthouses were broken into in central Iowa. It was soon discovered these break-ins were part of a security operation ordered by the Iowa Judicial Branch to test security procedures in these counties. After a Senate Government Oversight meeting, the judicial branch explained they had contracted with an out-of-state, third-party vendor to organize these break-ins without notifying anyone in those courthouses or law enforcement. The contract lacked specifics on how those break-ins would be handled and what they would entail. Fortunately, nothing serious happened when law enforcement arrived.
Senate File 2394 clarifies that the Iowa Judicial Branch does not have the authority to contract an invasion into county courthouses and ensures those buildings remain the responsibility of the counties and taxpayers who fund these courthouses. It makes the county auditor, subject to the direction of the county board of supervisors, the person with custody and control of a courthouse. State courthouses are under the exclusive control of the county or city.
The Senate also unanimously passed Senate File 2301 regarding pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS) and pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder associated with streptococcal infections (PANDAS). These autoimmune disorders usually present themselves as an eating disorder or strep throat, and can be difficult to diagnose with symptoms worsening in a matter of days. SF 2301 requires an insurance carrier to offer coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of PANS and PANDAS. The cost of treatment can reach $25,000 for a single dose.
In Iowa, Wellmark and Medicaid already recognize and offer coverage for this disease.
Additionally, the Senate passed several bipartisan bills to help workforce shortages in a few different areas in Iowa. The first, House File 2454, allows an individual to teach career and technical education courses at a community college if they have an associate degree in the field they are teaching and at least 3,000 hours of recent and relevant work experience in that area. Also, an individual can qualify if they have a baccalaureate degree in a similar field and have completed at least 18 hours in the field they wish to teach.
Senate File 2298 exempts certain peace officers authorized to teach the driving portion of driver’s education from having to be certified by the Department of Transportation. It also removes taking the driving instruction preparation requirement course. Last year, we passed a bill allowing certain peace officers to teach that portion to help address an instructor shortage. This bill rolls back those requirements and removes another hurdle they would have to jump before they could teach driver’s education. Peace officers have extensive training and experience in driving and the rules of the road, and these requirements were unnecessary.
Lastly, the Senate passed Senate File 537, a bill allowing a person to use an infrared light source to hunt coyotes. Coyotes can be troublesome for livestock owners or even pet owners, and this gives individuals, especially in rural Iowa, access to technology that provides for better target identification for safer, more effective hunting.
Since 2017, the Iowa Senate has been focused on growth and opportunity. Increasingly, career opportunities in rural Iowa are tied to the availability and reliability of broadband Internet service. Governor Kim Reynolds has identified this priority as part of her Empower Rural Iowa initiative. It is a shared priority with the Senate and agriculture, business, and rural development organizations in Iowa. Last year, the Senate approved $5 million for rural broadband expansion to expand and improve coverage to rural parts of the state.
This year, the governor requested $15 million for rural broadband and a number of policy changes to create more flexibility in the Empower Rural Iowa program. While funding for this project will be debated later with the rest of the state budget, this week the Senate passed SF 2400 to implement the policy changes requested by the governor.
The main policy change in this bill was to increase the percentage of certain broadband projects funded by these grants from 15 percent to 35 percent. This change is designed to encourage more private investment in rural broadband expansion. SF 2400 passed the Senate unanimously.
To share your ideas with me, please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov
