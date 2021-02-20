This was the sixth week of the 2021 legislative session. The Senate passed a number of bills covering topics like education funding, increasing flexibility of continuing education requirements, and election reform in committee.
This week the Senate introduced and advanced SF 389 out of the Commerce Committee to address fraud in Iowa’s public assistance programs. In 2019 Iowa was fined approximately $2 million by the U.S .Department of Agriculture for a nearly 10 percent error rate in the administration of a welfare program. The goal of welfare programs is to provide assistance to those individuals meeting the required criteria, like being a resident of Iowa, a citizen of the United States, and with limited income or assets.
The current process for identifying eligibility for welfare programs in Iowa is outdated, and significantly more efficient processes are available. An abundance of consumer data is readily available from federally regulated companies to confirm in real time if someone applying for public assistance is doing so properly. These organizations can check the assets, employment, residency, and citizenship in a matter of moments. Every individual improperly receiving benefits takes up resources intended for someone legitimately in need.
Rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in order to protect taxpayer dollars is a key role of the Legislature. More accurate administration of welfare benefits in Iowa will save taxpayers from being cheated by fraudsters and also protects against future penalties from the federal government for not administering the program as carefully as necessary.
State legislatures are given the authority over their state’s elections by the Constitution. Throughout my time in the Senate, we have made a number of changes to election law in Iowa to strengthen them and make them more secure. These have included changes like requiring a voter identification at the polls and for requesting an absentee ballot. These changes are even more important after we saw a few county auditors, who are elected to implement election law, attempt to get around these measures this last election. It is evident that we need to strengthen our election laws even more. This is why the Senate passed SSB 1199 out of committee.
This bill does a number of things, including improving the administration of elections and ensuring one set of consistent, fair election laws are in place for the whole state. This bill also prohibits ballot harvesting. This practice typically involves partisans from a campaign or party soliciting the collection of absentee ballots and delivering them to the auditor. A number of stories have been told, even some in Iowa, of partisan actors failing to deliver voters’ ballots to the auditor, thus disenfranchising those voters. Postage is paid on all absentee ballots, and caregivers and members of the same household are still able to help deliver a ballot.
SSB 1199 changes the beginning of early voting from 29 days before an election to 18 days before an election. According to the National Conference of State Legislators, the average window for early voting in the U..S is 19 days. This change puts Iowa closer to that average. I support the additional measure to continue free, fair, honest, and open elections.
It is crucial to our constitutional republic that people have confidence in the election of our public officials. This bill continues to improve Iowa’s election laws and encourages confidence in the elections in our state.
On Thursday, I joined Republican Senate President Jake Chapman for a press conference on the filing of SF 402. This bill prohibits the state or political subdivisions of the state from entering into contracts with, or providing tax incentives or any other benefits to, companies that censor online content.
When our nation was founded, there was an actual public square where people would go to share their ideas. With the pandemic and states imposing lockdowns, social media platforms have become the new town square.
“The ability of Americans and Iowans to voice their opinions is foundational, and I would argue is the very cornerstone of our great republic,” Chapman said. “The ability to speak freely was so important that our founders enshrined this right in the First Amendment of the Constitution.”
SF 402 will give Iowans a mechanism to have their complaint of censorship investigated and heard before a court of law. If a judge determines constitutionally protected speech has been censored, the Big Tech company will forfeit any and all tax breaks, exemptions, or any other benefits they receive in Iowa for 20 years.
SF 402 is expected to move through subcommittee next week. I fully support this bill and have signed on as a co-sponsor.
