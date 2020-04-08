Since March 16, the Iowa Legislature has been paused. We’ve had several conference calls as well as personal calls among our committee members on several issues we hope to take up again when we resume session. We are all in uncharted territory, making our way the best we can.
The time has gone by quickly and returning to my family and my job on a regular basis has at least given some normalcy to an otherwise unknown and for sure never-experienced situation for me. We are practicing all the CDC guidelines of washing hands, covering coughs, staying home if sick, and keeping a distance from others. The distance is the hardest for me. I’ve always been a people person and like interaction with others, so I am constantly reminding myself to give some space.
Within our family we remain at home if not at work. The computer and cell phone are excellent tools, at the moment. Yard work, spring house cleaning, and walks around our neighborhood fill out the day. My wife’s parents are staying home. We are making sure they are okay with a daily call and do their shopping when needed. Our daughter has been taking it all in stride. I know this is a challenge for adults, and the kids seem to be making the most of it. I’m not much of a fan of social media, but I do see it as a way the kids can stay connected with each other.
On April 2, Governor Reynolds ordered Iowa schools closed until the end of the month. Legislative leaders also decided it was best we further suspend the session until April 30, still following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Workforce Development continue to update their website with information, especially with the recent passage of the CARES Act at the federal level. If you are looking for information or updates, I encourage you to visit their websites at www.iowabusinessrecovery.com and www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/covid-19. The Iowa Department of Education also released a number of resources for families to support learning at home during this period. Those can be found at https://educateiowa.gov/pk-12/resources-support-learning-during-covid-19.
Thanks to all those who are working during this pandemic. Health care, law enforcement, delivery drivers, municipal and utility workers, clerks and stock workers – doing the jobs to meet our most essential needs. Yesterday, I had to give a trucker the raised forearm and pulling on the air horn sign as way to say thanks. Air horn followed immediately. So many are working from home or working split shifts at factories to give more distance, offices are working with fewer people and working different days to keep group numbers low, meeting CDC guidelines, and still working as best as possible for our families. I love Iowans.
Facing uncertainty together has lightened the burden for all. Take a moment to reach out to your neighbor with a call, turn off the noise, look your loved ones in the eye, and remind them how important they are to you.
As we continue to work through this pandemic, please know there are many resources available to you if you need them. The 24/7 hotline for all COVID-19-related questions can be reached at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. Additionally, a legal information hotline for COVID-19-related legal matters, like eviction, the denial of unemployment benefits, or employer-employee issues, is available at 1-800-332-0419.
For 2020, I will serve on the following committees: Appropriations, Commerce, Education, and Human Resources. Additionally, I will serve as vice chair of the State Government Committee. I also continue serving as chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee.