DES MOINES – The Senate is going into extra innings with this week’s activity. We are most likely to be back again in the near future to vote on budgets. Iowans have asked for tax relief, and the Senate has offered budgets to make this happen.
We passed several more bills this week, some sent back to us from the House. One of these bills was House File 744, protecting free speech and other First Amendment rights at state universities and K-12 schools. The Senate has debated this bill before. It does several things, like prohibiting retaliation against a member of the campus community or school district who files a complaint, requiring First Amendment training for members of the campus community, and requiring a disciplinary hearing if a faculty member knowingly and intentionally restricts freedom of speech.
Senate File 356 means a lot to me. For those who know me, I have supported, promoted, and worked in agritourism for many years. The bill limits civil liability for persons involved in agricultural tourism. This bill provides limited liability protections for agritourism businesses from injuries occurring due to the inherent risks of farming, such as the behavior of farm animals or the operation of equipment used on a farm. The liability protections do not apply if the injury was caused by an action or inaction performed by the farmer that was illegal, intentional, reckless, or grossly negligent. Personal responsibility matters.
House File (HF) 889 was passed by the Senate. I voted for HF 889, which prohibits local governments, businesses, and non-profits from requiring proof of vaccination to go to a ball game, do business at the courthouse, or enjoy dinner at a restaurant. If nothing were done to address vaccine passports, communities in the state inclined to government overreach could require a vaccine passport to go into a government building, certain businesses owners could require vaccine proof to enter their business, or a well-intentioned non-profit could make it a condition of entry. Never before in America have you had to show proof of vaccination to access routine, everyday functions of life. Iowans can be certain that tradition will continue after Governor Reynolds signs HF 889 into law.
This week, WalletHub reported Iowa ranked second in the country for fastest recovery following the pandemic. Iowa also has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, and April general fund receipts were the highest in Iowa’s history for that month. Additionally, Iowa has more job openings than people looking for work, making it even more important to pass legislation that will grow our state, expand the workforce, and help businesses find the qualified workers they need.
Passing tax relief for hardworking Iowans, and implementing responsible, conservative budgets for the state, has been a priority of mine and, based on what I’ve heard from many, we are on the same page. The Senate is making this priority a reality. Iowa is in a great position to cut taxes and help taxpayers keep more of the money they earned. The Senate has passed several bills this year aimed at this goal. We have passed bills to remove the triggers put into place by the 2018 tax bill and give Iowans the tax relief they deserve. The Senate has also passed legislation to provide over $100 million in property tax relief to Iowa taxpayers and while also providing increased funding for mental health services.
Ideally, the legislature will conclude this session having accomplished these priorities for Iowans this year, but we are still working out the details of a compromise with the House of Representatives. We are not sure what the coming weeks will look like at the Capitol, but I appreciate you taking the time to reach out to me with questions and concerns about what is happening and the bills the legislature is considering. I look forward to hearing from you as we continue to work towards adjournment for the year.
