In the second week of the 89th General Assembly of 2021, many subcommittee meetings were held as we start going through the legislative process. So far, all of our subcommittee meetings are virtual, which is a new experience for many of us.
Subcommittees are the first step in the legislative process, and are one of the ways Iowans can be involved in the lawmaking process. Being virtual brings new assignments for our Senate pages, who are usually busy with work around the chamber, bringing in notes from visitors or phone messages from the Senate switchboard. This session, the pages are helping us manage and run our meetings online. While it is not how we usually meet, it does give Iowans who normally do not have the time to drive to Des Moines an opportunity to voice their opinion on a bill without the burden of travel during an Iowa winter. Personally, in-person meetings are still better, but an adjustment is understandable.
I have a subcommittee coming up as I write this on Thursday. At noon, I’ll meet to discuss SF81. To read it, please visit https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=SF81. It brings some challenges and opportunities in an effort to improve the Medicaid program in Iowa. I was on the subcommittee last year with Senators Garrett and Ragan, and we will once again be together for this subcommittee. Last year, the Senate passed it 31-18, but it did not get taken up by the House. It is back again this year for another try.
If you are interested in a bill, please visit the legislative website, www.legis.iowa.gov. We will continue utilizing technology during this time to maintain public transparency, and still move forward with this legislative session in a responsible manner.
Giving All Iowa Students the Option to Be in the Classroom
Iowa has a proud tradition of strong and effective public education. Last year, Iowa was No. 1 in average ACT scores, No. 1 in dual enrollment, and No. 1 in high school graduation rate. In order to continue that strong record, Iowa students must be given the option of attending school 100 percent of the time in person.
When many students do not receive in-person instruction, their academic performance suffers. According to local news reports, 37 percent of students in Iowa City schools had at least one failing grade this fall. That number is nearly double the number of students with at least one failing grade in previous years. If students fall too far behind academically, they will struggle to regain the skills and knowledge they lost, and their future education and career opportunities may suffer.
Senate Study Bill 1064 addresses this problem by requiring schools to offer a 100 percent in-person option. This bill continues the waiver process if significant spikes of COVID-19 occur in the community or the school district is unable to adequately staff their classrooms.
A new Centers for Disease Control study states schools do not transmit the virus more rapidly than the larger population, and transmission rates were significantly lower among elementary-age students. This study is consistent with other studies conducted in the United States and in other countries since the pandemic began in early 2020. This report states, “CDC recommends that K-12 schools be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures have been employed and the first to reopen when they can do so safely.”
Legislative Forums in Arlington
The following forums are hosted by the Buchanan, Fayette, and Clayton County Farm Bureaus at the Arlington Community Event Center beginning at 9 a.m.:
- Saturday, February 20
- Saturday, March 20
Additional Forums
- Saturday, February 6, 9 a.m., Denver Community Center
- Saturday, February 6, 11 a.m., Fredericka Community Center
