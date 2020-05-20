As of Friday, May 8, we have reopened our dental office for routine and emergency dental services. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our patients and staff. We have been diligently following protocols established by the American Dental Association (ADA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure safety for all. As this is a fluid situation, we will update policies and protocols as new information and research dictates.
The new patient protocol is as follows:
- Dr. Troutman will review medical records prior to the appointments and we will contact the patient to ask screening questions. We will follow up with an additional questionnaire and consent form once each patient reaches the office.
- Please call the office when you arrive. We have established a check-in area at the back door where your temperature will be taken.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided and masks required upon entering the facility. We suggest you wear a mask from home, but will provide one if needed.
- We will wait to usher you into the facility until the time of your appointment to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- We are allowing more time in between appointments to limit the number of people in the reception area as well as allow extra time for disinfection and sterilization.
- We have constructed multiple barriers and will be wearing additional personal protective equipment. We may look a little different, but expect the same friendly faces.
We are very happy to return to practice. We are extending patient hours to try to accommodate needs and ask for your patience as we work to restore dental health in a safe environment for all.
Your smile is very important to us and we look forward to seeing you soon. If you have any questions or concerns about our new protocol, please call us at 319-334-3512. We wish to take this time to whole heartedly thank all of our front-line workers who have stayed busy during this pandemic to provide us with essential services.