WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate and a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, received the “Sonny” Montgomery Eagle Award for her strong advocacy for policies and legislation on behalf of the Guard. Ernst was presented with the award by Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Karen Craig, president of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS).
“The critical work and mission of our National Guardsmen and women in Iowa and across our nation cannot be overstated. Whether responding to the pandemic, storms, floods, or riots and violence, when our state and our country need them, the men and women of the National Guard have always been there. It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be a part of this great institution, and I’m grateful to fight on your behalf in the U.S. Senate,” said Ernst.
“Senator Ernst has been a great advocate for members of the National Guard,” said Craig. “We are proud to recognize her work to improve benefits, expand access to mental health care and treatment, and provide protections to the men and women of the National Guard responding to national emergencies such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
The EANGUS “Sonny” Montgomery Eagle Award is given to members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives for exceptional meritorious achievement championing legislation critically important to National Guard enlisted men and women, their families, and veterans.