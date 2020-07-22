RED OAK – U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is continuing her work to support Iowa’s working families and increase access to child care. Along with the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Ernst has unveiled a new proposal to provide assistance for child care providers in Iowa, and across the country, so they can continue to offer critical, affordable services for working moms and dads during COVID-19.
“Iowa families depend on the survival of our existing child care providers. In my conversations with our moms and dads and providers across the state, I’ve heard consistently – even before COVID-19 – about the struggle to find quality, affordable child care, and I’ve worked to fix that,” said Senator Ernst. “Unfortunately, this pandemic has only made our child care crisis worse. In addition to the support we helped secure in the CARES Act, this new proposal will help relieve anxiety for families by ensuring our kids are in safe environments and stabilizing the child care sector as a whole.”
The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 supports the economic recovery and helps parents go back to work by providing:
- Critical resources to help child care providers reopen and stay open
- Provides nine-month financial assistance for providers to open, welcome children safely, and ensure a robust child care sector is available for families
- Allows states to design state-specific plans to support child care centers, operators, and providers in their state
- Sends funds to child care providers more quickly without administrative red tape
- Safe environments for children
- Requires all providers receiving assistance to follow all state and local health and safety guidelines
- Requires states to ensure a diverse field of child care setting options for parents, including center-based, family child care, and faith-based options
Since the onset of this pandemic, Sen. Ernst has pushed to help Iowa families in several ways. She helped secure nearly $32 million for Iowa’s child care workers and providers through the CCDBG program, and has since called on the Senate to provide additional support in future COVID-19 relief legislation.
As a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, Ernst fought to make sure that Iowa’s child care providers could access the Paycheck Protection Program. In addition, Ernst supported funding in the relief packages for Head Start, family violence prevention and services, runaway and homeless youth programs, child welfare services, and child nutrition programs.
Ernst is also working on bipartisan legislation that would allow parents with a newborn child to claim an additional $500 in direct financial assistance provided through the CARES Act right away instead of waiting until they receive their tax return next year.
Outside of the COVID-19 relief packages, Ernst has put forward bipartisan legislation to expand access to quality, affordable child care by allowing non-profit child care providers to utilize programs offered by the Small Business Administration. In addition, Ernst has also been working across the aisle to increase access to licensed child care services in child care deserts through state grants that would cover some of the cost of programs to support training for caregivers and projects to build, expand, or renovate child care facilities.