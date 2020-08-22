WASHINGTON, DC – Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has released the following statement on the administration’s approval of individual assistance for Linn County residents impacted by the August 10 derecho:
“Individual federal aid is absolutely essential for thousands Iowans who had their lives upended and property destroyed by last week’s derecho, and I’m pleased to see it approved for those affected in Linn County,” Rep. Abby Finkenauer said. “Unfortunately, Iowa’s full request, encompassing 27 counties, has not yet been approved despite prior indications, leaving far too many Iowans without access to critical assistance.
“I remain committed to securing aid for every Iowan affected by this storm, ”Finkenauer said. “Today’s approval doesn’t go far enough, and we won’t stop working until FEMA gets it right.”
The individual assistance approved by the administration for Linn County on Thursday was requested as part of Iowa’s expedited major disaster declaration, and follows the approval earlier this week of federal assistance for debris removal and the repair and replacement of public infrastructure.
“Today’s approval will provide needed state and federal assistance for individual Iowans and small businesses in Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas of Linn County, and begin to help us rebuild and recover from this life-changing event,” Finkenauer said. “My office is committed to assisting Iowans every step of the way in accessing federal aid and ensuring everyone who qualifies for help is able to get it.”
To improve the likelihood that FEMA will approval individual assistance for additional Iowa counties, Finkenauer encourages any Iowan affected by the storm to complete the State of Iowa Preliminary Damage Assessment form, which federal authorities use to assess the scope of the storm and make decisions on assistance requests.
To apply for FEMA individual assistance, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/or call 800-621-3362.
A fact sheet on FEMA Individual Assistance can be found at https://www.fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance.
Facts from FEMA About Individual Assistance
- Pursue your insurance claims first and foremost.
- The Individual Assistance program through FEMA will not make you whole again, that is not how the program was structured.
- FEMA can possibly help with damages not covered by insurance. The first step is to register, so that FEMA can review your claims and determine what might be eligible.
Assistance provided by FEMA includes:
- Housing assistance to individuals and families who have lost their homes, or whose homes are uninhabitable, as a result of a presidentially declared disaster, including rental assistance and transitional sheltering.
- Home repair assistance to help disaster survivors make basic repairs so that homes are safe, sanitary, and functional.
- Necessary expenses and serious needs caused by the disaster, including:
- Disaster-caused child care expenses
- Disaster-caused medical and dental expenses
- Disaster-caused funeral and burial expenses
- Disaster-caused damages to essential household items, clothing, job-related tools, and necessary educational materials
- Fuel for the primary heat source
- Clean-up items
- Disaster-caused damage to an essential vehicle
- Moving and storage expenses caused by the disaster