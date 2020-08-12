WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has announced that Waverly-based Friends of the Family (FoF) will receive $472,722 over three years through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking Program.
The program supports housing assistance for victims of all forms of human trafficking throughout the United States, and specifically funds transitional housing and related support services.
Friends of the Family will use the grant to implement Home Free, a short- to medium-term, low-barrier housing initiative for trafficking survivors. The program offers a rental subsidy for survivors of labor or sex trafficking, and will provide 10 program spots to assist a projected 54 survivors over its three-year term.
In addition, permanent housing placement and voluntary community-based case management services will be offered in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Bremer, Clayton, Chickasaw, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.
“Human trafficking is an abhorrent form of modern-day slavery that occurs all too often in our own backyard. Supporting victims and ending human trafficking is a universal goal that crosses borders and party lines,” Finkenauer said.
“This grant and the implementation of the Home Free program will allow Friends of the Family to expand their housing services and the vital support they provide to victims of abuse and exploitation,” Finkenauer added. “Together, we’re committed to supporting victims and ultimately eliminating human trafficking in Iowa.”
Friends of the Family currently has four full-time staff working every day with survivors of trafficking by helping them search for employment, navigating the court system, temporary rent and utility support, and other social services.
“This grant is very complimentary to our human trafficking programs,” said Ben Bruskern, executive director of FoF. “We will be able to expand upon our services.”
Organized in 1992, FoF seeks a future free of violence and homelessness through education and community engagement. Their mission is to “provide safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.”
Donations from the public are always welcome. Monetary donations made be securely made via their website, www.fofia.org. Due to COVID-19 concerns, physical donation drop-offs must be arranged by calling 319-352-1108.
Top donation needs at this time include:
- New air mattresses
- New bras, underwear, and socks (all sizes) as well as new towels and washcloths
- 13-gallon trash bags
- Paper products (toilet paper, paper towels)
- Cleaning products (hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, laundry soap, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, mops, brooms, sponges/rags)
- Hygiene products (body wash, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, lotion)
The Friends of the Family shelter needs include can and non-perishable food items, milk, juice, and gift cards to local gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores and duffel bags or backpacks.
To help families start over, FOF has a list of “starter kits” that can help families. The kits are handed out throughout the year as families leave the shelter and move into their own homes.
- Bathroom kit: Towels, washcloths, toilet paper, shower curtain/liner, rug, small trash can, hygiene products
- Kitchen kit: Pots and pans, silverware, hand towels, dishware, 13-gallon trash can and bags, cooking utensils
- General CLEANING KIT: Toilet bowl cleaner, glass cleaner, general disinfectant, paper towels, mop, broom, dustpan, sponges/rags, dish soap
- Laundry kit: Laundry basket, detergent, fabric softener, hangers
- Kid’s kit: Board games, puzzles, activity/coloring books, crayons/markers/colored pencils, toys
If you are a victim of domestic violence, human trafficking, or sexual abuse and are in need of the services provided by Friends of the Family, call their crisis line at 800- 410-7233 (800-410-SAFE). An advocate is available 24/7.
If calling is not an option, contact the Iowa Victim Call Center by texting “IOWAHELP” to 20121 to access their live chat feature.
Visit www.fofia.org for more information.