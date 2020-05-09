WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announces that three organizations in Iowa’s First District will receive a combined $1.36 million in funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) as a result of the 2020 AmeriCorps State and National Grant Competition.
College Possible, the University of Northern Iowa, and the City of Dubuque will receive $954,429 in funding from the CNCS to support 114 AmeriCorps members. After successfully completing their service, the members will earn $407,132 in AmeriCorps Education Awards, a post-service benefit that can be used to cover the costs of post-secondary education or help pay back qualified student loans.
“We’re thrilled to see folks across the state and in our district work alongside local organizations to support and improve education,” Finkenauer said. “With the additional funding, these members will be able to address priorities like improved education opportunities for low-income students, environmental education, professional development, and reading literacy in our communities.”
The awards in the First District were among 13 announced across Iowa this month, totaling nearly $8.7 million.
College Possible Iowa AmeriCorps
$52,000 funding, $24,780 education awards, four members
Four AmeriCorps members will work with Coe College and Luther College to prepare low-income students for success in post-secondary education. At the end of this program year, the AmeriCorps members will be responsible for increasing student persistence; a one-year measure of success toward college graduation.
University of Northern Iowa Green Iowa AmeriCorps
$698,668 funding, $300,703 education awards, 61 members
Members will provide direct energy efficiency services, environmental education, and volunteer engagement opportunities, and engage in member professional development experiences in 13 Iowa counties. At the end of the first program year, the AmeriCorps members will be responsible for 440 audits for low-income households, 308 low-income weatherizations, and 300 educational programs completed with 3,000 participants. In addition, the AmeriCorps members will leverage 1,040 volunteers who will be engaged in 240 service projects related to energy and environmental stewardship.
City of Dubuque AmeriCorps Partners in Learning Program
$203,761 funding, $81,649 education awards, 49 members
Members will tutor struggling readers in K-3 one-o- one or in small groups in the Dubuque Community School District’s elementary schools and summer programs. At the end of the first program year, the AmeriCorps members will be responsible for increasing the reading scores of 400 students with literacy needs. In addition, the AmeriCorps members will leverage an additional 100 volunteers who will be engaged in Dubuque community days of service.