WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has announced a federal grant for the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) in Cedar Falls. The $300,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration will help the university with its urgent response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant is for funds to help UNI assist economic developers and Iowa businesses by conducting surveys of businesses on the impact of COVID-19 and their recovery, providing peer forums for economic developers to share best practices and training to businesses to incorporate innovation and technology into their recovery efforts.
This funding was made available through the COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Project, which is funded by the CARES Act that the House passed in March and was supported by Congresswoman Finkenauer.
“Our educational institutions have been hit exceptionally hard during this pandemic and now need to find innovative solutions to delivering courses and continuing important work and economic development efforts,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “This investment will help ensure the University of Northern Iowa continues its important partnership with the Cedar Falls and Waterloo community.”
“With the supplemental EDA University Center funding, UNI Business and Community Services will help economic developers and policymakers continue to be informed about the economic conditions and the needs of their businesses,” UNI Institute for Decision Making Director Andrew Conrad said. “We will also be assisting economic developers and their organizations in elevating capacities and strengthening networks as they deal with an economic crisis on a scale most have never experienced.”