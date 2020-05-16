WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announces two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help revitalization projects in Denver and Postville.
The Corn Belt Power Cooperative will receive a $300,000 grant to help fund construction of a dental clinic through its revolving loan program. Resource Conservation & Development of Northeast Iowa will receive $11,500 to fund a feasibility study on repurposing the vacant North Winn school building in Winneshiek County.
“Investments like these help our rural communities continue to be strong and meet critical needs across Iowa,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “I’m happy to announce these grants and to keep fighting for aid to our small towns and rural places.”