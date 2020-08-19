WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has announced TRIO Student Support Services grants totaling $2.2 million for six colleges and universities in Iowa’s First District.
The Student Support Services Program was established as part of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to provide academic support to low-income, first-generation, and disabled students. The grants, provided by the U.S. Department of Education, provide tutoring, advising, counseling, and financial literacy services as well as application assistance for financial aid, transfers between two- and four-year institutions, and graduate school.
“My siblings and I were the first generation in our family to attend college, and I believe in the transformative power of post-secondary education,” Finkenauer said. “The support services provided by the TRIO program are a critical resource for students who face additional hurdles in navigating the college experience. These grants are an investment in the future of Iowa and will support those who need it most.”
The grants were provided by the United States Department of Education on a five-year basis, and will be awarded to the following First District institutions in the following amounts:
- Northeast Iowa Community College: $275,105
- Kirkwood Community College: $600,860
- Coe College: $338,972
- University of Dubuque: $254,258
- Iowa Valley Community College District: $397,455
- Luther College: $338,972