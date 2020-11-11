WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced on Monday three new USDA Rural Development Project loans to improve sewer and wastewater systems in Northeastern Iowa.
“Improving infrastructure in our communities is critical, and we must continue to support the projects that will make a real difference, especially in rural Iowa,” Finkenauer said. “I am happy to see three important projects receiving support from the USDA, and look forward to seeing the improvement in Iowans’ daily lives and in economic development for these communities.”
The USDA Rural Development Funds will be distributed as follows:
Eastern Iowa Regional Utilities Service (EIRUSS)
The Eastern Iowa Regional Utilities Service (EIRUSS) will receive a total of $1,863,000 ($700,000 loan and $1,163,000 grant) from the USDA to construct a community sewer system for the unsewered community of Petersburg.
City of North English
The city of North English will receive a $610,000 grant to help complete improvements already in progress to the city of North English’s existing wastewater system. Project funds will help construct a three-cell aerated lagoon to replace the existing treatment plant, add ultraviolet disinfection, install new lining of the collection system, replace a lift station, and replace deteriorated service lines that are contributing to infiltration and inflow.
Winneshiek County
Winneshiek County will receive a $76,000 loan to complete sewer system infrastructure improvements that are already in progress. Project funds will help to upgrade existing sewer system pumps, controls, and the electrical system. These improvements will ensure proper system operation and meet peak demands and provide higher-quality water pressure for surrounding area.