WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) on Friday included a provision in the first major appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2021 to raise the federal funding cap on the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.
The Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area encompasses 117 sites and attractions across Northeast Iowa, including scenic routes, farms, wineries, museums and more. The provision would increase the area’s federal funding limit, enabling Silos & Smokestacks to continue telling the story of America’s agricultural history, as well as promoting tourism to Northeast Iowa.
“Preserving our Iowa heritage and history is essential to sharing the story of our great state with future generations,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “The Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area does an incredible job of keeping history alive – while also boosting our economy and drawing visitors to cities, towns and our rural places. Securing the future for Silos & Smokestacks is a victory for Northeast Iowa."
In January, Finkenauer introduced the Protecting the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Act, which eliminates the federal finding cap and sunset provision for the national heritage area.
The provision was part of a $259.5 billion spending package which will provide funding for key federal agencies in the next fiscal year, including the United States Department of Agriculture, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Department of the Interior. The package also funds the State Department as well as key military construction projects.