WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) last week introduced the Relief for Rural Development Borrowers Act to assist rural businesses, hospitals, and schools through the coronavirus pandemic by covering six months of payments on certain federal loans.
The legislation ensures that rural small businesses, along with nonprofits and local governments with certain rural development loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, receive six months of debt assistance. This benefit is already available to many small business owners who took out loans backed by the Small Business Administration prior to the pandemic.
“USDA loan programs offer financing that many in rural Iowa aren’t able to find anywhere else,” Finkenauer said. “Providing these borrowers the same relief options available to other small business borrowers is common sense, and it’s just the right thing to do. Rural Iowa deserves the same support to get through the pandemic as urban communities.”
Specifically, the bill ensures that participants in the Community Facilities direct and guaranteed loan programs and the Business & Industry guaranteed loan program are eligible for six months of covered payments, including principal, interest, and fees – just like SBA loan recipients are receiving to weather the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
The bill would also extend relief for other USDA loans on a case-by-case basis and make it easier for some borrowers – like colleges and hospitals – who need more help to defer on their loans without being required to spend down cash reserves.
“As we saw after the 2009 recession, rural communities struggled far more than urban ones to recover, and some never did,” Finkenauer said. “More assistance is needed or the coronavirus pandemic will have a similarly devastating effect.”
Finkenauer’s office has been in contact with area hospitals, business organizations, schools and colleges with respect to the virus to understand any ongoing concerns. Finkenauer has also spoken with Governor Kim Reynolds for an update on Iowa’s response to coronavirus.
According to Steve Slessor, CEO of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), “Our medical center took a loan through USDA for our new facility, but like all hospitals, we have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and are needing to focus on ways to ensure our long-term financial sustainability. Given the unprecedented nature of this event and the unknown time frame of how long our business operations will be negatively impacted, restoring and building upon our cash reserves is incredibly important. The government should offer straightforward relief so rural facilities can continue to operate effectively not just to meet this unique event, but continue to provide the needed services to the often undeserved rural communities. We just want to ensure the long-term viability of our organization and we are glad that Congresswoman Finkenauer is introducing legislation that would help rural organizations do just that.”
The Relief for Rural Development Borrowers Act is supported by the National League of Cities, the National Rural Health Association, the National Association of Counties, and the National Rural Lenders Roundtable.