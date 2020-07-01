WASHINGTON, DC – Responding to ongoing abuses by mobile and manufactured-home community landlords in Iowa and across the country, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) has introduced the Helping Owners Meet Essential Standards (HOMES) Act of 2020.
The HOMES Act requires mobile and manufactured home park owners to provide basic tenant protections in order to receive federally-backed financing, effectively ensuring loans supported by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac are contingent on fair leasing, rent, and eviction practices.
“We’ve seen over and over how these out-of-state companies buy up mobile home parks, jack up the rent, impose surprise fees, and intimidate Iowans — many of whom live on a fixed income,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “The HOMES Act says if your business model threatens and preys on vulnerable Iowans, you won’t be eligible for federally backed loans.
“This is personal,” Finkenauer said. “We’ve got to protect our friends and neighbors from predatory investors who treat their residents’ hard-earned homes like pieces on a Monopoly board.”
Predatory corporations and private equity firms have increasingly purchased manufactured and mobile home communities in recent years, implementing a business model that relies on hiking rents and fees and forcing tenants into contracts that leave them vulnerable to eviction. Right now, many of these corporations can take advantage of government-backed lending, allowing them to expand their predatory operations to even more communities.
The HOMES Act would restrict the federally backed lending available to these corporations unless they write basic protections into tenant leases, including:
- One-year renewable lease terms
- Advance written notice and justification of rent increases
- Advance written notice of the planned sale or closure of a community
- Protection against arbitrary evictions
- Rights for residents selling the manufactured or mobile home they own without incurring the significant expense of moving those homes out of their communities
The HOMES Act would also form a commission charged with developing ways to reward borrowers that adopt additional resident protections through pricing discounts on federally backed loans.
Finkenauer is joined in introducing the HOMES Act by Congresswoman Cindy Axne (IA-03) and Congressman Dave Loebsack (IA-02).
The legislation is endorsed by MHAction, National Consumer Law Center (on behalf of its low-income clients), National Housing Law Project, and Prosperity Now.